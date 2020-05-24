× Grafton police warn of ‘unknown persons’ dumping roofing nails in roadway at 13 locations

GRAFTON — Police in Grafton on Sunday, May 24 issued a warning following several instances of “unknown persons” dumping large amounts of 1″ to 1 1/4″ roofing nails in roadways and intersections around the village, some of which have caused damage to citizen vehicles and Village of Grafton vehicles.

According to police, many of the occurrences have been in the area of Wichita Lane between Blackhawk Drive and 17th Avenue — but police noted other incidents at the following locations:

1400 block 12th Avenue

S Green Bay & Falls Road

S Green Bay & 12th Avenue

Hickory Street and 9th Avenue

Hickory Street and 8th Avenue

Wisconsin and Bridge Street

Wisconsin and 9th Avenue

1500 block Wisconsin Avenue

Columbia Road and 1st Avenue

400 to 600 block of Falls Road

Cheyenne Avenue and Cheyenne Court

1800 to 2200 blocks of Washington Street

Police noted it appears higher traffic routes are being targeted (with the exception of Wichita Lane) and the majority of occurrences have taken place on Saturday nights after dark. Grafton police have stepped up patrols, and are seeking doorbell camera video from the areas impacted. Meanwhile, police asked that residents please be on the lookout for any suspicious activity, vehicles or persons in your neighborhood — and to always dial 911 for any in progress activity.