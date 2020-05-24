× Milwaukee police seek missing 20-year-old man with cognitive issues

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help locating a missing man with cognitive issues.

Jacquez Jewett was last seen around 3 a.m. Sunday, May 24 near 99th Street and Fountain Avenue.

Police said Jewett stands 6′ tall and weighs 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black pants and carrying a black or gray backpack.

His means of travel and direction are unknown.

Anyone with information please contact the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.