West Allis police issue warning following ‘numerous complaints of cruising on HWY 100’

Posted 10:32 pm, May 24, 2020, by , Updated at 10:36PM, May 24, 2020

WEST ALLIS — A police chase that started Saturday night, May 23 in Greenfield ended with one man in custody.

It began when officers tried to stop a driver for registration issues.

The pursuit eventually ended at Highway 100 and Watertown Plank Road in Wauwatosa — with squads from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Greenfield Police Department and West Allis Police Department involved.

That arrest came as West Allis police put out a warning about cruising on Highway 100. Local police departments and the Wisconsin State Patrol have increased patrols in the area following complaints of loud noise, littering and reckless driving.

