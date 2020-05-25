Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Army soldier from South Carolina dies in non-combat related incident in Afghanistan

Posted 1:57 pm, May 25, 2020, by , Updated at 01:59PM, May 25, 2020

First Lt. Trevarius Ravon Bowman, 25, of Spartanburg, S.C. (U.S. Army)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — An American soldier from South Carolina died in a non-combat related incident in Afghanistan, the Department of Defense announced on Thursday, May 21.

First Lt. Trevarius Ravon Bowman, 25, of Spartanburg, S.C., died Tuesday, May 19 at Bagram Air Force Base, which is the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, The Spartanburg-Herald Journal reported.

