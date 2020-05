× Caught on cam: Police seek help to ID 2 men caught stealing wallet from woman’s purse

ST. FRANCIS — St. Francis police are asking for your help to find and identify two men caught on video stealing a wallet from a woman’s purse.

Officials said in a Facebook post that the theft happened on Friday, May 22 at the Pick ‘n Save in St. Francis.

If you recognize either of the men pictured, you are urged to contact St. Francis police at 414-481-2232.