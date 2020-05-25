Cedarburg’s Maya Novack ready to make a name for herself at US Naval Academy

CEDARBURG — With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Maya Novack from Cedarburg High School is a track and swimming standout — and also a finalist for the WIAA Scholar-Athlete Award, which is incredibly prestigious.

Novack picked up six letters between swimming and track in her career. As a swimmer, she was a four-time conference champ, a three-time sectional champ, a four-time State qualifier, and ten-time podium finisher at State. In 2018, she was the North Shore Conference Swimmer of the Year.

The Bulldogs have a strong program and Novack was a big reason why. 4.0 GPA, on top of it. A member of the National Honor Society. And headed next to the U.S. Naval Academy. Alright, Maya!