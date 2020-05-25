Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Driver arrested for OWI for crash that seriously injured 2 near 20th and Walnut

Posted 11:26 am, May 25, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating a three-car crash that occurred on Sunday, May 24 around 9:10 p.m., near N. 20th Street and W. Walnut Street.

Police say a vehicle ran a red light which caused the crash. The impact caused one of the vehicles to crash into a tree and a third vehicle was also struck.

Two occupants of the vehicle that struck the tree had to be extricated from the vehicle.

A 41-year-old man and a 71-year-old man sustained serious injuries. They were transported to a local hospital and are listed in stable condition.

A 39-year-old man sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. He was arrested on suspicion of OWI, police say.

Officials are not releasing any additional information at this time.

