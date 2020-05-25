× Man, officer treated for carbon monoxide poisoning

PORTAGE, Wis. — Police in Portage say carbon monoxide poisoning sent a man and a police officer to the hospital.

Police responded to some townhouses Sunday about 4 p.m. for a report of a 40-year-old man experiencing dizziness and slurring his words. The man was unresponsive by the time first responders arrived.

Carbon monoxide alarms carried by the paramedics began to activate. The officer that helped evacuate the man was affected by the high level of carbon monoxide. Both were taken to the hospital.

There’s no word on the condition of the man, but police say the officer was treated and released.

Some residents were evacuated for a couple hours. Authorities did not say what caused the high level of carbon monoxide.