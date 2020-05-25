Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Prosecutors: Michigan mother fleeing crash scene struck vehicle, killing her 2- and 3-year-old

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. — Zantea Jackson-Pool, 23, of Toledo, Ohio, was charged by Wayne County, Michigan Prosecutor Kym Worthy in connection with a fatal car crash that killed her 2-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son.

Her 5-year-old daughter was severely injured from the crash.

On May 21 around 8:30 p.m. police said a speeding Nissan Versa driven by Jackson-Pool ran a stop sign and then crashed into a GMC Acadia. Before the fatal crash, investigators said the driver of the Nissan had taken off from a previous crash.

Prosecutors said Jackson-Pool does not have a license.

According to prosecutors, after Jackson-Pool’s Nissan hit the GMC Acadia, both cars went off the street from the impact. Jackson-Pool’s car flipped over on the passenger side. In the vehicle was a man in the passenger seat, and a woman and her three young children in the back area of the car.

Once police and medics arrived on scene, passengers from both cars were sent to a hospital. The 2-year-old and 3-year-old died from their injuries. The 5-year-old remained hospitalized as of Monday, May 25.

Jackson-Pool and the female passenger both suffered bone fractures. The woman and man in the other car had minor injuries.

Jackson-Pool was charged with reckless driving causing death-two counts, driving while license suspended, causing death-two counts, reckless driving causing serious injury-two counts, driving while license suspended causing serious injury-two counts, and second-degree child abuse-three counts.

“What happens when an allegedly unlicensed driver runs through multiple stop signs on a residential street at a high rate of speed with young children unsecured in the back seat? Very sadly, in this case, two dead children under the age of 4,” Prosecutor Worthy said.

