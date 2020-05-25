Queen guitarist Brian May reveals recent ‘small heart attack,’ says he’s good now

LONDON — Queen guitarist Brian May says he recently had three stents put in after experiencing “a small heart attack.”
May said Monday in an Instagram video that the stents were put in after his doctor drove him to a hospital after he starting feeling the symptoms of a heart attack. He said he found the experience shocking, because “I thought I was a very healthy guy.”
Hmm … Sheer Heart Attack eh ? Well, I think I always worried a little bit about that album title. I wondered if it might upset some people who had actually had heart attacks. I’m actually quite relieved now that I’m in that club – and I don’t find it upsetting at all ! Take. care folks. And … why did those discs in my spine get so squished? Well I think 50 years of running around with a guitar strap over my left shoulder holding a heavy guitar might have something to do with it ! But it probably WAS all worth it ! Bri
The 72-year-old said he feels fine now and the procedure was a success. “I walked out with a heart that’s very strong now,” May said.
He thanked his doctors and caregivers. May asked fans to send him congratulations, not sympathy messages.
“I’m incredibly grateful that I now have a life to lead again,” he said.
His video post details a lengthy health saga this month that included dealing with a compressed nerve that was causing him extreme pain.
The month started with May and Roger Taylor — the remaining members of Queen — teaming up with singer Adam Lambert to release a new version of the band’s “We Are the Champions” to raise money for front line healthcare workers battling COVID-19.
Proceeds from the song benefit the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.