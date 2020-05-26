Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Advocate Aurora Health teams up with 2 companies to expand domestic PPE production

MILWAUKEE — Advocate Aurora Health announced on Tuesday, May n26 that it has partnered with health care improvement company Premier Inc. to acquire a minority stake in Prestige Ameritech, the largest domestic manufacturer of face masks, including N95 respirators and surgical masks.

A news release says Advocate Aurora Health is among 15 nationwide joining this initiative to invest in domestic and geographically diverse manufacturing aimed at ensuring a robust and resilient supply chain for essential medical products.

In addition to an equity investment, the release indicates Advocate Aurora Health will commit to purchase a portion of all masks used annually from Prestige Ameritech for up to six years, inclusive of a three-year renewal option.

The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

