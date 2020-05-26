Attanasio on resuming Brewers, MLB season: ‘This will be the ultimate collaborative effort’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Money makes the world go 'round, and it's money that remains one of the obstacles to seeing a start to the Milwaukee Brewers' season.

In a webinar hosted by the Greater Milwaukee Committee President David Lubar on Tuesday, high-ranking Brewers officials made clear they want to see baseball back on the field this Summer. But owner Mark Attanasio stresses a financial arrangement between teams and players must be worked out.

"This will be the ultimate collaborative effort," Attanasio said.

The Brewers rely heavily on drawing millions of fans to Miller Park in a given season, but this year there may be no fans in the stands, anywhere.

"League-wide, 40% of the revenues are live gate and concessions. Roughly 40%, so if we play without fans that 40% is off the table," said Attanasio. "In Milwaukee because of our enormous fan support, it is actually a larger percentage. So the challenge of staging these games is, from an economic standpoint, is real."

As a sport, baseball is played without a time block. But as a business, that isn't the case.

We have about three billion dollars of a half a season of revenue and to play players at a full contract rate that would pretty much 90 percent of that would go to pay them. None of it would cover any of the other costs. So we have got to figure that out and figure that out quickly. I do think both sides want to come to a solution and hopefully when there is a will there is a way.

During the webinar, Mark Attanasio was actually interrupted by a call from former Brewers owner, Bud Selig. All involved hoping baseball is not put on hold.