Brew City Brand releases t-shirt, urges shoppers to support local

MILWAUKEE — Brew City Brand announced on Tuesday, May 26 it is releasing a t-shirt that will be sold exclusively through its website as well as their new Curbside T-shirt Pickup Service from their print shop in Milwaukee’s Third Ward.

A news release says the shirt and design use two of Brew City Brand’s trademarked terms: Support Milwaukee Business and Incredibly Local — and “they are a proud reminder to help all local businesses during these unprecedented times.”

All of Brew City’s retail locations have been forced to close during the pandemic including The Milwaukee Public Market, & Mitchell International Airport. During this time, their online sales have been robust and they have been overwhelmed by the number of people choosing their novel curbside t-shirt pickup service.