Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Brew City Brand releases t-shirt, urges shoppers to support local

Posted 10:24 am, May 26, 2020, by , Updated at 10:25AM, May 26, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Brew City Brand announced on Tuesday, May 26 it is releasing a t-shirt that will be sold exclusively through its website as well as their new Curbside T-shirt Pickup Service from their print shop in Milwaukee’s Third Ward.

A news release says the shirt and design use two of Brew City Brand’s trademarked terms: Support Milwaukee Business and Incredibly Local — and “they are a proud reminder to help all local businesses during these unprecedented times.”

All of Brew City’s retail locations have been forced to close during the pandemic including The Milwaukee Public Market, & Mitchell International Airport. During this time, their online sales have been robust and they have been overwhelmed by the number of people choosing their novel curbside t-shirt pickup service.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.