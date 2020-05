Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUDAHY -- Cudahy senior Miranda Odwazny is a teacher, a leader and now a FOX6 High School Shot Shot.

She's been a coach for years in youth league soccer which had her set up perfectly to be the captain of her varsity soccer team -- a team she has played on all four years of her high school career. She's kind, cheerful and strong.

Odwazny is a powerlifter on the state champion Cudahy lifting team. Up next, she'll begin working on her nursing degree.