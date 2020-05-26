× “Don’t become a victim:’ Kenosha police warn of fake gold scam

KENOSHA — Kenosha police are warning the public about a fake gold scam.

In a post on Facebook, officials say the scam usually plays out at gas stations, shopping centers, and grocery stores. A subject will come up and say they are broke and trying to get gas, groceries or that they are unemployed now because of COVID-19. They will then bring out these fake pieces of gold and give you a great price. These pieces are stamped 18k gold. These are mostly made of brass and steel.

Kenosha police say, “Don’t become a victim of these scams! If it seems to good to be true, it usually is!”