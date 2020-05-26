× EatStreet delivery now live in Kenosha, kicks off with free delivery from Kwik Trip

KENOSHA — Kwik Trip announced on Tuesday, May 26 that it is providing free delivery through EatStreet. EatStreet launched to help people get the essential items they need as Wisconsin communities work to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The four Kwik Trip locations in Kenosha that offer delivery on EatStreet will waive delivery fees beginning Tuesday with no order minimum. All food and essential items, such as eggs, bread and toilet paper will be available for delivery. Beer, liquor and tobacco products cannot be delivered.

These Kwik Trip locations in Kenosha will offer free delivery on EatStreet:

10215 120 th Ave.

Ave. 8012 39 th Ave.

Ave. 8900 76 th St.

St. 3920 Washington Road

Additionally, Kwik Trip is throwing in a free Lindor Truffle with any delivery purchase on EatStreet, and a free breakfast sandwich of any purchase of $10 or more before noon daily. Customers can choose from 16 different sandwich options.