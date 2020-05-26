LIVE: Wisconsin DHS, National Guard provide update on COVID-19 testing, prevention efforts
Generac hosting job fair at Whitewater facility, to fill 150 positions

Posted 1:07 pm, May 26, 2020

WHITEWATER — Generac Power Systems Inc. will host a job fair at its Whitewater facility on Thursday, May 28. The company is looking to fill 150 production positions at the Whitewater facility — including fill-time and seasonal for multiple shifts.

The fair will be held in-person form 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and follow all CDC recommended safety precautions, the company said in a news release. That will include masks for all employees and candidates, temperature checks for all candidates, social-distanced interview tables and sanitizer stations.

For more information on careers at Generac, CLICK HERE.

