Look familiar? MPD seeking suspect wanted for theft near 51st and Capitol

Posted 6:27 pm, May 26, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking public assistance identifying and locating a suspect wanted for a theft that happened May 13 near 51st and Capitol.

Police say the suspect entered a business and took property from the cashier.

Authorities described the suspect is described as an African-American female, 20-25 years old, 5’8″ to 5’11” tall and around 130 pounds. She was seen wearing a blue Adidas jacket with a yellow shirt underneath and matching Adidas pants.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

