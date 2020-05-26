Open Record Special Edition: Alternate care facilities

MILWAUKEE — It’s not often facilities are built with the hope no one will use them. However, that’s exactly what’s happening across the country and right here in Wisconsin. States and counties are teaming up with the federal government to set up COVID-19 overflow field hospitals known as alternate care facilities.

In this special edition of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators look into this issue that affects your health and your tax dollars. What happens with these alternate care facilities now and what does it mean for you?

The team digs into why getting answers to those basic questions has proven to be difficult.

Typically, Open Record is a podcast that takes you behind the scenes of FOX6 Investigative reports. But we’re changing things up a bit for the time being: We’re bringing you the latest on our coverage of COVID-19 here in Wisconsin. We’ll bring you more frequent episodes over the next few weeks as we navigate this.

Related show links:

Subscribe to Open Record via RSS | iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher|iHeartRadio

Have a Dinner Party Question? Shoot the team an email by CLICKING HERE.

Follow Bryan on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Jenna on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Amanda on social media: Facebook | Twitter

About the Podcast: Open Record