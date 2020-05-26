× Parking lot cinema: Marcus Theatres opens drive-in movie experience at Majestic in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — Marcus Theatres is opening a drive-in cinema at Majestic Cinema of Brookfield starting Friday, May 29.

It’ll begin with a double feature — E.T. and Jurassic Park — running through June 4.

Gates open at 7:30 p.m., and the first feature starts at 9 p.m. There will then be a brief intermission before the start of the second feature.

Tickets must be purchased in advance online, and are available per carload — $30 on weekends and $25 on weeknights.

Concessions, soda and food will be available for purchase in advance or upon arrival through the mobile app or website. Food service will end 30 minutes after teh start of the second feature.

