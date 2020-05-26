× Police: Woman hurt when shots were fired after she was forced into vehicle near 24th and Auer

MILWAUKEE — A 29-year-old woman was hurt while escaping from a vehicle she was forced into near 24th Street and Auer Avenue Tuesday afternoon, May 26, police said.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m.

Police said the victim was forced into the vehicle by armed individuals who fired shots.

The woman escaped, but suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening as she got out of the moving vehicle. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

As of Tuesday afternoon, police said no one had reported being shot as a result of this incident.

Anyone with any information was asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.