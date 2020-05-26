× Recognize him? MPD seeks man who robbed Walgreens near Oakland and Locust

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Tuesday, May 26 asked for help identifying a man who robbed the Walgreens store near Oakland Avenue and Locust Street Saturday, May 23.

It happened around 12:30 a.m.

Police described the man as African American, between the ages of 35 and 45, standing between 5’10” and 6’tall, and weighing 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red long sleeve shirt with black sleeves, blue jeans, dark with white shoes and a N95 style mask.

According to police, he implied he had a weapon and removed property from the business.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident can contact Milwaukee police at 41-935-7272 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.