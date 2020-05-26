Some Milwaukee Public Schools staff members return to work in wake of pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- While schools remain closed, some Milwaukee public school staff members return to work on Tuesday, May 26. Foodservice staff are also returning on a rotating basis.

In a news release, the MPS superintendent indicates the district has identified staff that can safely return to work. They include assistant principals, deans, and staff that work year-round.

All MPS locations have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, officials say. They will continue to be cleaned on a regular basis.

Staff are encouraged to practice social distancing and limit groups of more than ten.

One other note -- cafeterias are closed, but MPS continues to distribute lunches to families.

Even though the staff is back, the buildings remain closed to the public. Visitors are not allowed.