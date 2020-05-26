Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Some Milwaukee Public Schools staff members return to work in wake of pandemic

Posted 5:35 am, May 26, 2020, by , Updated at 05:42AM, May 26, 2020
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- While schools remain closed, some Milwaukee public school staff members return to work on Tuesday, May 26. Foodservice staff are also returning on a rotating basis.

In a news release, the MPS superintendent indicates the district has identified staff that can safely return to work. They include assistant principals, deans, and staff that work year-round.

All MPS locations have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, officials say. They will continue to be cleaned on a regular basis.

Staff are encouraged to practice social distancing and limit groups of more than ten.

One other note -- cafeterias are closed, but MPS continues to distribute lunches to families.

Even though the staff is back, the buildings remain closed to the public. Visitors are not allowed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.