Live: Protests in Minneapolis following officer-involved death
Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Tulsa police: Video shows missing siblings, ages 2, 3, ‘disappeard into creek,’ mother arrested

Posted 5:36 pm, May 26, 2020, by , Updated at 05:37PM, May 26, 2020

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police on Tuesday, May 26 said new surveillance video showed two missing siblings, ages 2 and 3, “were holding hands and disappeared into a creek” west of an apartment complex Friday, May 22 — indicating they would be “focusing our efforts on this creek.”

Searchers used sonar on Tuesday to examine a  pond for the children last seen with their noncustodial mother, who was arrested after being questioned about their disappearance.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Tulsa firefighters joined Tulsa police in searching a pond near an east Tulsa apartment complex for 3-year-old Miracle Crook and 2-year-old Tony Crook.

Authorities have previously used a helicopter, a boat and divers in unsuccessful searches of the pond.

“So now we are going to clear this location and we’re going to head back … and we’re going to reassess and see if we can do some sonar searching within the pond that’s in the apartment complex,” Tulsa Officer Jeanne Pierce told reporters at the scene.

Tulsa police did not immediately return phone calls Tuesday for further comment.

Miracle Crook and Tony Crook (PHOTOS: Tulsa Police Department/Facebook)

Miracle Crook and Tony Crook (PHOTOS: Tulsa Police Department/Facebook)

An aunt of the two has legal custody of them, but they were last seen Friday with their mother. Donisha Willis, 24, was arrested the same day on charges of child neglect and assaulting a police officer.

Jail records do not list an attorney for Willis.

During a Sunday news conference, Police Chief Wendell Franklin painted a potentially grim outlook of the fate of the two missing toddlers.

“There’s only two things that can happen here … these children are either on someone’s couch asleep and the people that they’re with don’t know that these children are missing, or these children are dead,” Franklin said, “and every single moment that these children are away leads us to believe the latter.”

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.