MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services update shows that the number of COVID19 cases across the state is 15,804.

The number of deaths related to the coronavirus in Wisconsin is 514 — and there remain 2,339 hospitalizations due to the disease.

The latest update from the DHS shows the number of patients who have recovered from the coronavirus stands at 9,207. There have been 193,379 people who tested negative for COVID-19.