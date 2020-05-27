× 4 shooting incidents in Kenosha leave 2 wounded, more than a dozen firearms seized

KENOSHA — Kenosha police are investigating four shooting incidents that began Tuesday, May 26 and carried over into the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 27.

Police say there were two victims struck by gunfire. Both have non-life threatening injuries and are being treated at hospitals. The victims are a 22-year-old woman from Kenosha and a 21-year-old man from Kenosha.

The victims are from two separate crime scenes. There are no other reported injuries.

In all four incidents, homes and vehicles were struck by gunfire.

More than a dozen firearms were seized as a result of these investigations.

The investigation is active and ongoing.