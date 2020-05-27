× 6 residents with COVID-19 have died at Kenosha County long-term care facility

KENOSHA COUNTY — The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Wednesday, May 27 that six COVID-19-positive residents of a long-term care facility in the City of Kenosha have died in recent weeks.

The deaths occurred at The Bay at Sheridan Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit said five individuals were on hospice care and already in comfort measures prior to testing positive for COVID-19. The facility has tested all of its residents and staff and has moved all COVID-19-positive residents to one wing to keep them isolated.

“The Bay at Sheridan has been doing everything right, when it comes to handling this heartbreaking situation,” Freiheit said. “We appreciate the facility’s open communication with the Division of Health, and its diligence in attending to the needs of its residents and staff.”

“We continue to work with both the local and state health departments to ensure that we are taking all appropriate infection control practices,” Cannon said. “We are working with the local Department of Health to get the lab results in a timely manner; this will help us isolate all future COVID-19 residents right away,” said Mitzie Cannon, Regional Clinical Director for Champion Care, which oversees The Bay at Sheridan.

The Kenosha County Joint Information Center urges people with questions about COVID-19 that they cannot answer online to dial 2-1-1 or visit the 2-1-1 website.