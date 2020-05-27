‘A light in that darkness:’ COVID-19 mask distribution holds special meaning for volunteer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Volunteers with MaskUpMKE have been working long, hard hours in an effort to get masks for those in the hardest-hit areas of the city. For one volunteer, it's a labor of love that helps heal a painful past.

"I was always over there doing my first, so now to be able to be a light in that darkness, it makes my life better," said volunteer Lisa Early. "I want to be a part of that."

Early says she battled addictions to crack and alcohol for years. Now, she's doing her part to help others as a community -- and a world -- tries to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.