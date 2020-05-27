Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Caught on camera: Deputies respond to Milwaukee’s lakefront due to fight, disturbances

Posted 11:30 am, May 27, 2020, by , Updated at 11:42AM, May 27, 2020

Fight on Milwaukee’s lakefront (May 26)

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched for a report of a large fight on Milwaukee’s lakefront on Tuesday evening, May 26.

When they arrived on the scene around 8 p.m., deputies observed a fight and several disturbances, officials say. Video of the incident was captured on a cellphone by someone nearby.

The sheriff’s office indicates the fight was broken up — and the crowds dispersed without any further incident.

WARNING: Some of the language in the video below is not suitable for all viewers

