‘Just hitting redial:’ Unemployed workers frustrated by lack of response on benefits claims

MADISON — Wisconsin struggles to pay unemployment benefits. Since March 15, some 728,000 weekly claims are still unpaid. The state says it rejected about 11 percent of those claims. But that still leaves many wondering — where’s the money?

FOX6 News has been flooded with calls and messages about busy signals, no pay, and no answers.

“Oh, I’ve sat and down it for four or five hours at a time. I’ll literally be sitting there reading a book and just hitting redial. And I’ve never gotten through,” said Jennifer Bateman.

Bateman is furloughed from a marking company. She has not received a dime of unemployment — not the state maximum of $370 or the temporary $600 a week.

“I just would like an answer whether they are going to deny or accept my unemployment,” Bateman said.

Wisconsin senators are now grilling the secretary of the Department of Workforce Development.

“Why are people working 7 to 5 on the phone when we got people waiting eight weeks to get a paycheck that they need. To make ends meet and literally put food on the table,” said State Sen. Chris Kapenga (R-Delafield). “You can certainly take calls for 24 hours a day. But unless you have the folks to process those claims and have the capacity to get that backlog cleared, that’s not going to get people.”

Secretary Caleb Frostman blames old tech, limited workers, and an outdated benefits system. This, as the state deals with the worst unemployment since the Great Depression.

“Our call systems were not built to handle 5.8 million calls a week, which is a 20,000 percent increase over last year’s busiest week.,” Frostman said.