Keyaira Marshall from Racine St. Cat’s has big plans at Marquette University

RACINE -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.
Here is someone that has gotten the most out of her high school career. Keyaira Marshall from Racine St. Catherine's -- she has been participating in track, cheerleading, poms, and soccer. On top of that Marshall is carrying a 3.74 grade point average.
Marshall has even gotten to go to London for the Varsity Spirit All-American tour -- is a member of the Student Council, the National Honor Society, the Guardian Angels, and the Pep Band.
Marshall will be studying marketing at Marquette University. Good luck with what is next.
