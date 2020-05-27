× Lynden Sculpture Garden to reopen for free, COVID-19 restrictions in place

MILWAUKEE — The Lynden Sculpture Garden will reopen its grounds on Monday, June 1, offering free social distance walking to guests.

Closed on Thursdays, the grounds will otherwise be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. No admission will be charged. However, visitors will need to check-in via an app by scanning a QR code after entering the grounds. Check-in will be required to collect visitor information should contact tracing become necessary at some point in the future.

CLICK HERE to few Lynden Sculpture Garden’s new COVID-19 guidelines, maps and activities

The main building and restroom facilities will remain closed as part of the early reopening stage. All interactive sculptures have been removed or made inaccessible for visitors. All guided tours, social gathering and photography sessions are also canceled until further notice.

In conformity with guidelines issued by the North Shore Health Department, admission will be limited to groups of nine or fewer. All visitors will be asked to observe social distancing from other visitors and staff, wear a mask and not touch the sculptures.

The sculpture garden reserves the right to limit entry and enforce social distancing and group size guidelines, it stated in a news release.