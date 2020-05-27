MILWAUKEE -- From straw flutes to rain sticks -- Mad Science has been showing us how to make our own instruments. Professor Maria joins FOX6 WakeUp to share a fun way you can create a xylophone using glasses of water.
Make your own instruments: A fun way you can create a xylophone using glasses of water
-
Create your own instrument with just 2 simple tools
-
Educational fun for the kids: How to build your own compass
-
Could you use some soothing sounds around the house? How to create your own rain stick
-
Educational fun for the kids: Here’s a science experiment on air pressure
-
Take the plunge: Using sauce packets for at-home science projects
-
-
Looking for a way to keep your kids busy while learning? All you need is a pencil
-
Do you know why some things float and others don’t? Easy experiment on water denisty
-
Are you feeling up for a challenge? Science activity you can do with things in your house
-
Rainbow explosion: Colorful experiment with 3 items you probably already have around the house
-
Take your bubble blowing up a notch! Secret ingredient you can use to make your suds more ghostly
-
-
Row, row, row your boat with soap: Exploring water tension with a soap powered boat
-
Forget the big top — you can have a circus in your home! All you need is a little static
-
Mad Science experiments to teach your kids at home