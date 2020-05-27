Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Make your own instruments: A fun way you can create a xylophone using glasses of water

MILWAUKEE -- From straw flutes to rain sticks -- Mad Science has been showing us how to make our own instruments. Professor Maria joins FOX6 WakeUp to share a fun way you can create a xylophone using glasses of water.

