Officials: Sheboygan man ‘intentionally’ hit squad, arrested following 100+ mph pursuit

MANITOWOC COUNTY — Authorities took a 34-year-old Sheboygan man into custody on Tuesday, May 26 following a pursuit that stretched from Manitowoc to Sheboygan.

The incident began near 9th and Washington in Manitowoc when police noticed a suspected drug transaction around 5:40 p.m. Two individuals got into a white 2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer and left the area, heading the wrong way down a one-way street. Manitowoc police then attempted to stop the vehicle, but terminated the effort after a short pursuit.

Later that evening, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle a few miles west and noticed the vehicle driving into oncoming traffic. Again authorities tried to stop the vehicle, but it took off — fleeing southbound on STH 42 and, eventually, down a dead-end road. When trying to get out of the dead-end road, the driver “intentionally” hit one of the pursuing squads, authorities say.

Manitowoc Sheriff’s deputies then pursued the vehicle for approximately 26 minutes as speeds reached 105 mph before two suspects were taken into custody near 28th and Kohler Memorial Drive in Sheboygan — roughly 25 miles from where deputies had spotted the vehicle.

In a news release, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office stated that the driver also collided with a parked car during one of three PIT maneuvers initiated by law enforcement. No one was injured.

The 34-year-old, who was driving during the pursuits, was taken to the Manitowoc County Jail for operating while intoxicated, felony fleeing and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The passenger — a 60-year-old from Sheboygan — was questioned and released.