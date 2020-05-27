× ‘Parking Lot Theatre:’ Milwaukee’s 1st pop-up drive-in movie experience opens Friday

MILWAUKEE — Anne Koller, a Milwaukee artist and community advocate raised in Midtown and Manny Lara, a Milwaukee HR professional and art advocate, wanted to find a way to bring people together safely and support the arts amid the coronavirus pandemic. With that in mind, they’ve announced the opening of Milwaukee’s first pop-up drive-in theatre — coming to Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley neighborhood Friday, May 29.

According to a press release, the idea was born in early March — and Koller and Lara put the idea out on social media — receiving over 10,000 likes, views, comments and ideas from the community.

Then, Governor Tony Evers’ administration issued the “Safer at Home” order, restricting gatherings of more than 10 people. The drive-in theatre effort was paused, but discussions continued, the release said. Things continued moving forward when the state eased restrictions for drive-in theatres.

The “Parking Lot Theatre” opens Friday, May 29 in Menomonee Valley at 7:30 p.m.

The movie will not be announced until Friday — but the release said it will be a PG, family-friendly film.

Tickets are available on CashDrop, an cashless app started by local entrepreneur, Ruben Flores, for $25 per car.

Forty-five cars in total will be allowed.

The release said there will be a live performance by Acoustic Guitarist Joe Wray, donated masks by MaskUp MKE and food from Sobelmans available for purchase.

CLICK HERE to learn more.