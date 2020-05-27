× Sheriff: Waterford man stole power washer, snow blower from garage ‘to support a drug habit’

RACINE COUNTY — A Waterford man, 29, admitted to stealing a power washer and snow blower from a garage on Racine Street near Center Street “to support a drug habit.”

Sheriff’s officials identified the man as Christopher Anstedt — who was taken to jail on charges of burglary, recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping. He has “several open court cases,” officials noted in a news release.

Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person on Wednesday morning, May 27 around 12:30 a.m. The caller said she saw a male dressed in all black clothing carrying something, and when he saw her, he ran from the area. No one was found during a search of the area.

However, deputies learned of a person known to law enforcement who has a history of theft and lives in the general area. They attempted to contact him at his last known address, but no one would answer the door.

Shortly before 5 a.m. deputies were back on scene after a report of the burglary of a garage. A victim reported the theft of a snow blower and power washer from his unlocked garage. Deputies were able to locate some tracks in the grass and followed them to the same apartment they attempted contact at earlier. This time, when they knocked on the door, a person answered and allowed the deputies to into the apartment.

Inside, sheriff’s officials said deputies saw in plain view the stolen power washer and snow blower taken from the garage — but each item was partially disassembled. They also noted the strong odor of gasoline inside the apartment, and the floor was burned by the snow blower. They also found the person they identified earlier as a possible suspect — and he was taken into custody.

Sheriff’s officials said he admitted to stealing the items and said he does so to support a drug habit.