Tulsa police: Body found in river ‘most likely’ missing 3-year-old; boy’s body found in creek

TULSA, Okla. — Police in Tulsa said Wednesday, May 27 that a body found in a river in eastern Oklahoma was believed to be that of a 3-year-old girl who disappeared Friday with her younger brother. In an update Wednesday evening, police said a second body was found in the water in a creek — that of a “young, young male” wearing clothing similar to that of the 2-year-old boy who disappeared Friday. Police said “all signs are pointing toward this is the two children we’ve been looking for for days now.”

Officer Jeanne Pierce said the body believed to be that of Miracle Crook was found Tuesday night in the Arkansas River about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa in Muskogee County.

“We don’t know 100% it was her. We’re waiting on the (medical examiner) for that. It most likely is her,” Pierce said.

The body was spotted in the river by an off-duty deputy, said Muskogee County Sheriff Chris Elliott. County emergency management officials recovered it.

Franklin said drones, helicopters and boats were being used to search creeks and rivers in Tulsa, while Muskogee County Emergency Management Director Heath Underwood said boats were scouring the Arkansas River.

Miracle and 2-year-old Tony Crook were last seen on security video walking alone outside their apartment complex toward a creek. The children were dressed only in diapers.

Heavy rains from Friday through Monday had swollen creeks and rivers in the area and resulted in swiftly flowing waters, said Pierce. The creek near the children’s home flows into the Verdigris River, which flows into the Arkansas River.

“We do have video of the kids going down the embankment holding hands together and never reappearing,” Franklin has said. “We are fairly confident that there was no other place for them to have come back up and survive.”

The children’s mother, Donisha Willis, 24, is jailed on charges of child neglect and assaulting a police officer. Jail records do not list an attorney for Willis.