Waukesha PD responds to ‘critical incident’ on Lawndale Avenue, likely a murder-suicide

WAUKESHA -- Police are investigating what they say is likely a murder-suicide at a residence near Lawndale and Washington in Waukesha.

Officials indicated around 1:45 p.m., they received a 911 call from a hysterical woman at the residence. When officers arrived on the scene, they located two deceased victims -- both death from gunshot wounds.

The relationship of the deceased is not known at this time. But again, officials believe this to be a murder-suicide.

Officials stress there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story.