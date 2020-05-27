Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Waukesha PD responds to ‘critical incident’ on Lawndale Avenue, likely a murder-suicide

Posted 4:28 pm, May 27, 2020, by , Updated at 04:35PM, May 27, 2020
Data pix.

WAUKESHA -- Police are investigating what they say is likely a murder-suicide at a residence near Lawndale and Washington in Waukesha.

Critical incident on Lawndale Avenue in Waukesha

Officials indicated around 1:45 p.m., they received a 911 call from a hysterical woman at the residence. When officers arrived on the scene, they located two deceased victims -- both death from gunshot wounds.

The relationship of the deceased is not known at this time. But again, officials believe this to be a murder-suicide.

Officials stress there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story.

Critical incident on Lawndale Avenue in Waukesha

Critical incident on Lawndale Avenue in Waukesha

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.