Waukesha PD responds to ‘critical incident’ on Lawndale Avenue, likely a murder-suicide

WAUKESHA -- Police are investigating what they say is likely a murder-suicide at a residence near Lawndale and Washington in Waukesha.
Officials indicated around 1:45 p.m., they received a 911 call from a hysterical woman at the residence. When officers arrived on the scene, they located two deceased victims -- both death from gunshot wounds.
The relationship of the deceased is not known at this time. But again, officials believe this to be a murder-suicide.
Officials stress there is no threat to the public at this time.
43.012587 -88.244267