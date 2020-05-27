× ‘We have to start fresh:’ Away from the field, Packers’ Amos, Jones keeping football focused

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have not been back on the football field since being drubbed in the NFC Championship Game at San Francisco.

More than four months have passed since that night, and the world has provided many distractions in the interim — but the result of that game has not been forgotten.

“Any time you get that close, one game away from going to the Super Bowl, it hurts. But we have to start fresh,” said Packers safety Adrian Amos. “Leading into the season, we have to become the best team that we possibly can be. And then take advantage next time we are in that situation and that opportunity to get to the Super Bowl.”

Running back Aaron Jones scored two touchdowns in that NFC Championship Game loss, capping off a brilliant personal season — and raising the bar for the 2020 campaign.

“I want to win a Super Bowl. We were one game short,” Jones said. “I mean, it’s not all about me. It’s about the team, and I think we all felt we were just one game short. So I think that is all of our goals and we are focused on the team’s main goal.”

Some believe you are only as good as your last game. For that reason and many others, the Packers are eager to play again.