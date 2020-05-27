We salute the seniors on Marquette HS tennis team, earning 6th straight team title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

This time around, we have something a little different. We are saluting all the seniors on the Marquette University High School tennis team -- which is going to a sixth straight team state title. They went 26-3 last season -- and only one of those losses was from a team from Wisconsin.

We salute Richard Balistreri, Josh Guillermo, Rehan Dhala, Mike Mitchell, Mike Richardson, Logan Homberg and Kaushal Samantaray. Best of luck guys.