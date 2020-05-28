× 5 dogs, parrot killed in fire at home in Beaver Dam; 2 cats unaccounted for

BEAVER DAM — Five dogs and a parrot were found dead in a home on Gould Street near University Avenue in Beaver Dam Thursday morning, May 28.

Firefighters responded around 9:45 a.m. and found light smoke coming from the second floor in the back of the two-story, single-family home.

No one was home at the time. Fire officials said the homeowner returned to discover the fire in a second-floor bedroom — which was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

In addition to the deceased animals, three dogs were rescued. One cat eluded capture, but was seen by the homeowner after the fire was extinguished.

Two cats were unaccounted for after the fire.

No human injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation.