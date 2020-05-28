× ‘An important milestone:’ CVS Health opens 7 COVID-19 test sites in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — On Friday, May 29, CVS Health will open seven new COVID-19 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Wisconsin.

According to a news release, these new sites will utilize self-swab tests and “deliver on the company’s commitment to establish 1,000 locations across the country by the end of May as originally announced on April 27.”

These new test sites help enable a goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.

“CVS Health has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale-up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we’re proud to meet our goal of establishing 1,000 testing sites in communities across the country,” said Larry Merlo, president and CEO, CVS Health, in the release. “Opening access to testing in more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic. We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible.”

More than half of the company’s 1,000 test sites will serve communities with the greatest need for support, as measured by the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index. The index tracks a variety of census variables including poverty, lack of access to transportation and crowded housing that may weaken a community’s ability to prepare for and recover from hazardous events like natural disasters and disease outbreaks.

Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning Friday, May 29 to schedule an appointment.

Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve customers and patients.

The new testing sites in Wisconsin include:

CVS Pharmacy, 2149 Prairie Avenue, Beloit, WI 53511

CVS Pharmacy, 3710 57th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53144

CVS Pharmacy, N 83 W 15550 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

CVS Pharmacy, 1650 Farwell, Milwaukee, WI 53202

CVS Pharmacy, 2135 Silvernail Road, Pewaukee, WI 53072

CVS Pharmacy, 1108 N 14th Street, Sheboygan, WI 53081

CVS Pharmacy, 1130 West Sunset Drive, Waukesha, WI 53189