‘Asymptomatic or symptomatic:’ Free COVID-19 testing offered in Ozaukee, Washington Counties

MEQUON -- New, free COVID-19 testing sites are being offered in Ozaukee and Washington Counties as things begin to reopen.

With the "Safer at Home" order lifted, residents took advantage of the COVID-19 testing site in Mequon after Memorial Day weekend.

"Going out to restaurants, going to bars, just in general there's more mixing and we anticipated people would be interested in testing at this point," Kirsten Johnson, Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department health officer, said.

The Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department is offering free, drive-thru testing at Concordia University. Johnson says hundreds of people have already called to reserve a spot.

"We've opened it up so anyone can get tested whether or not they're asymptomatic or symptomatic," said Johnson.

Rick Nelson, who serves on the Ozaukee County Board, was in one of several cars lined-up on Thursday, getting tested before returning to work.

"I guess I just wanted to make sure I was safe to my family and to my friends and employees," Nelson said.

While testing is open to anyone, health officers ask those who are very sick not to wait -- get tested and call a primary care doctor.

"Just because we're now out in the world interacting with one another doesn't mean it's gone away," said Johnson. "We just want people to be aware of that existence of the virus and continue to be cautious."

You do not need to be an Ozaukee or Washington County resident to get tested at the Concordia University site; it is open to all Wisconsin residents.

The Concordia University testing site will be open daily through Saturday, May 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Then, there will be another three days of testing at Washington County Fair Park starting Monday, June 1 through Wednesday, June 3 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To schedule a test time, call 262-365-5878 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. any day from now through Tuesday, June 2.