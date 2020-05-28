Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

‘Best out of a bad situation:’ Menomonee Falls class of 2020 earns special commencement

Posted 10:25 pm, May 28, 2020, by , Updated at 10:43PM, May 28, 2020
MENOMONEE FALLS -- The coronavirus pandemic has turned everything on its head -- and kept classes of high school seniors from celebrating the way they normally would this time of year. But in Menomonee Falls, the class of 2020 got a special moment just the same.

Menomonee Falls virtual graduation for class of 2020

On Thursday, May 28, students and their families came to the high school and took part in a virtual graduation.

Students got their temperatures taken, used hand sanitizer, got their diplomas and pictures snapped -- all while families were masked up.

Congrats to the class of 2020!

Menomonee Falls virtual graduation for class of 2020

