Cara Flynn, a star on the softball field for Shorewood, hopes to join Doctors Without Borders

SHOREWOOD -- With high school sports seasons not happening as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, FOX6 News is modifying our weekly High School Hot Shot feature to recognize a senior spring athlete each night.

Cara Flynn shines as a dynamic softball player at Shorewood High School.

She has unrelenting positivity towards her teammates, and a drive for self-improvement, even out-planking her coach in the weight room.

Mainly a left fielder, Flynn played all the outfield positions for the Greyhounds.

In the classroom, she’s carries a 4.1 GPA and will be going to McGill University in Montreal -- where she will pursue medicine in hopes of becoming a doctor with Doctors Without Borders.

Congratulations and best of luck in the future to this FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

