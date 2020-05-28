Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Door of safe fished from river in Kewaskum, police look for help to crack this case

KEWASKUM — Kewaskum police are looking for help to find the owner of a 17-centimeter round door to a safe that was turned into their department. A citizen fished it out of the Milwaukee River where it runs thru Kewaskum.

Officials say it is unknown how long the safe door has been in the river — but it has a moderate amount of corrosion on it.

No other parts of a safe were found in the area. There is no name on the door, but a partial serial number of ‘4493199‘ can be seen with a few characters preceding them.

Officials are reaching out to any police departments with old, open cases involving a theft or entry to a safe.

If you have information that could help crack this case, you’re urged to call 262-626-2323.

