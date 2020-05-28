× 16-year-old taken to hospital after crashing into tree while fleeing from police in stolen vehicle

KENOSHA — One person was transported to the hospital and another was taken into custody early Thursday morning, May 28 following a police pursuit and crash involving a stolen vehicle in Kenosha County.

The pursuit began near 89th Street and Sheridan Road in City of Kenosha around 5:18 a.m. Pleasant Prairie police located the vehicle, a black Honda Accord, at Springbrook Road and 39th Avenue.

A deputy joined the pursuit and chased the stolen vehicle south on 39th Avenue to 106th Street — where a tire deflation device was used by Pleasant Prairie police.

The vehicle swerved to avoid the tire deflation device and crashed into a tree, injuring the driver, a 16-year-old boy from Zion, Illinois. The driver was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

The front-seat passenger, a 19-year-old man from North Chicago, Illinois, fled from the scene but was taken into custody a short distance from the crash.

The identities of the driver and passenger are being withheld at this time as this is still an active investigation. Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating.

After the vehicle crashed and officers were approaching, officials say a deputy unintentionally discharged his firearm.

No one was injured as a result of the discharge. An outside agency is investigating the incident.