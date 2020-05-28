Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

Dust off that grill for the season! Check out this recipe for Caribbean Beef Burger with Mango Salsa

MILWAUKEE -- It's time to dust off that grill for the season! Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a Caribbean burger recipe.

Caribbean Beef Burger with Mango Salsa

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1-1/2 pounds Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
  • 2 tablespoons Caribbean jerk seasoning
Mango Salsa:
  • 1 large mango, peeled, coarsely chopped (about 1 cup)
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 tablespoon chopped green onion
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped seeded jalapeño pepper
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

COOKING:

  1. Combine Ground Beef and jerk seasoning in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape into four 3/4-inch thick patties.
  2. Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 15 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 13 to 14 minutes), until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. Season with salt, as desired.
    Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
  3. Meanwhile, combine salsa ingredients in medium bowl, mixing lightly. Serve burgers with salsa.
