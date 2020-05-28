Hub for reliable, timely news about COVID-19 pandemic

E-learning tip: It’s super simple and so much fun; the activity that can be modified for kids of any age

Posted 10:42 am, May 28, 2020, by
MILWAUKEE -- It's super simple yet so much fun -- and this activity can be modified for kids of any age. Calie Herbst with Milwaukee with Kids joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details on how an activity called hidden message of hidden shapes.

