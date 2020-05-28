× Georgia teacher paralyzed after waterslide mishap: ‘It just happened in a split second’

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — A spinal cord injury suffered while playing with children on an inflatable waterslide has left a Georgia teacher paralyzed from the chest down, according to reports.

After Saturday’s accident, Valerie Feske of Richmond Hill was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery. Since then, she has managed to regain some arm movement, family members told WTOC-TV of Savannah.

“It’s devastating, you know, to think that a fun Memorial Day weekend waterslide could be a life-changing event like this,” husband Brent Feske told the station.

“It just happened in a split second,” friend Jennifer Price added. “She was super happy, laughing, having a great time — and everything changed.”

A Richmond Hill teacher is recovering in the ICU at Memorial Health after an accident on an inflatable waterslide. >>> https://t.co/ACMI948yR1 — wtoc11 (@WTOC11) May 26, 2020

Brent Feske said the accident happened when his wife collided with a child “in the absolute wrong way.”

The improvement in his wife’s arms came 24 hours after her surgery, he said.

“That to me is such a great sign and I’m just so excited,” he told WTOC.

No immediate information was available on whether the waterslide was defective in any way.

A crowdsourcing page created for the family offers the following description of the injured woman:

“Everyone’s favorite teacher and friend, Valerie is the epitome of positivity, spunk, and our very own ray of sunshine.”

The couple have been married for 13 years and have two children, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Richmond Hill is about 22 miles southwest of Savannah.

